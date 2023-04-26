Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 3.1 %

MUR opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

