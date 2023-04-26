Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.3 %

NDAQ opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

