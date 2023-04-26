Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.32. Nayax shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 250 shares.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

