Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.32. Nayax shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 250 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
