Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2,126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,649. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.49.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
