New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $43.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.02, but opened at $44.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 540,450 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.