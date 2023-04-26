New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $43.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.02, but opened at $44.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 540,450 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.