New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,911,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in New Relic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in New Relic by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in New Relic by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,097 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,115,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

