Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares during the period. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $11,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $7,703,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

