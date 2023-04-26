Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2,319.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 174.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,303,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 829,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 191.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.