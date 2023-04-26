Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 815 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

