Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crane by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crane by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Crane by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Crane by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

