Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2,101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Veradigm worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 166,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Veradigm

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.