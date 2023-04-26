Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6,333.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZN opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.