Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

