Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 19,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Match Group Trading Down 3.8 %

MTCH stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.