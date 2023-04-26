Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank grew its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $329,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,557,821.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $163.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

