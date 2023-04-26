Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after buying an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,410,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

