Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.