Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

