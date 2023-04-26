Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of THOR Industries worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

