Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNM opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

