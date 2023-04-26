Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 141,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 7,085.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $798,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $223,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,464,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Insider Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $343,892. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Featured Articles

