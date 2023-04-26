Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,410 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,684.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $373.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.83 and its 200 day moving average is $362.79. The firm has a market cap of $278.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

