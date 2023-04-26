Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 95,003 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2,381.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,993 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,003 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Yelp worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 41.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,274 shares of company stock worth $1,232,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

