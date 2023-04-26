Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 6,709.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vaxcyte worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.