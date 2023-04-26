Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nabors Industries worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $193.88.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

