Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,190 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EQT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. Truist Financial downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

