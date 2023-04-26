Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 81.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

