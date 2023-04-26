Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,111 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

