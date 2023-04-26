Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,830 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

