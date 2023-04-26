Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69,914 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,914 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -352.93%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

