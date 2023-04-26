Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

