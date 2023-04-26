NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 5,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Signal LP bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 65,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in Apple by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 34,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 145,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.