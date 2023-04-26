NorthRock Partners LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,386,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.57. The stock has a market cap of $430.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

