OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

