Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

