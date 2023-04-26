Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $109.18, but opened at $118.00. Park National shares last traded at $111.41, with a volume of 9,224 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Park National’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Park National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Park National by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

