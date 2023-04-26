Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 3.3 %

PAG stock opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

