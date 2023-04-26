PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

