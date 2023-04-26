PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

