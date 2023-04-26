Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

