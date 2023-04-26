Private Ocean LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

