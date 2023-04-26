Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,144 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 87,402 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

