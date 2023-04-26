Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.