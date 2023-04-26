Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shares of RH stock opened at $245.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $272.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $355.45.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

