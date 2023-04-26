Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,524 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Expro Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $184,377.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.49 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $350.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

