Profund Advisors LLC Buys 403 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

