Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $181.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.