Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,208 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $205.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

See Also

