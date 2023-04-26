Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.2 %

CBU opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

