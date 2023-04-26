Profund Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

